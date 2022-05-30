Impack Corporation Set to Expand Rose Flower Imports from Ethiopia by Five-fold

May 30/2022/ENA/ Japanese Impack Corporation plans to increase the volume of its rose flower imports from Ethiopia by five-fold.



Ethiopian Ambassador to Japan Tefera Derbew has today received Tomokazu Morishige and Hekiro Morishige, the Chairman and the President of Impack Corporation, respectively, at his office and discussed Impack’s rose flower business.

The authorities have briefed the Ambassador about Impack Corporation’s rose flower imports from Ethiopia, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Chairman and the President informed Ambassador Tefera that Impack Corporation is currently importing two million rose flower stems from Ethiopia’s rose flower growers and exporters annually.

Furthermore, the Corporation is planning to expand the volume of its annual rose flower imports by five-fold in a few years ahead.

They have also briefed Ambassador Tefera about Impack Corporation’s endeavors to create more demand for Ethiopia’s rose flowers by Japanese consumers.

To this end, the Corporation is planning to conduct rose flower exhibitions in October and November 2022 and in February 2023 with the view to promoting Ethiopia’s rose flower to horticulture producers, flower researchers, and flower retailing supermarkets in Japan.

Ambassador Tefera, on his part, appreciated Impack Corporation for its preference for Ethiopia’s flowers and for continuing importing rose flowers since the corporation started the business some years back following the starting of Ethiopian Airlines’ direct flight from Addis Ababa to Tokyo.

He further commended the Corporation for its plan to increase the volume of its rose flower imports by five-fold.

He also encouraged Impack Corporation to invest in the floriculture industry in Ethiopia in addition to expanding the volume of its rose flower imports.

Impack Corporation has extended an invitation to Ambassador Tefera to visit its flower processing and distribution factory located in Saitama city and to attend the flower exhibitions scheduled for late this year and early 2023.