UN Envoy Pledges Support to Successful Conduct of National Consultation in Ethiopia

May 30/2022/ENA/ Ethiopian Minister of Peace, Benalif Andualem, received the UN Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Hannah Tettech, at his office today.



The minister discussed with Special Envoy about the humanitarian assistance being provided to those displaced by natural and man-made causes, current peace building activities in Ethiopia country and other peace building issues.

During the occasion, the envoy said the humanitarian assistance provided to the people of Tigray region is commendable and the Ethiopian government’s initiative to provide humanitarian assistance is appreciable.

“We will work with the Ethiopian government to provide humanitarian assistance to those displaced by natural and man-made disasters in other regions,” she stated.

The special envoy has also said they will stand by the Ethiopian government and people to support the ongoing peace building process in Ethiopia and to make the next inclusive national consultation a success and its positive impact on the peace process, according to Ministry of Peace.