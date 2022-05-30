Ethiopia Engages in Business Diplomacy, Higher Education Opportunities in Netherlands

May 30/2022/ENA/ Ethiopian ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, Luxembourg and EU institutions, Hirut Zemene has conducted several engagement meetings with key Business Diplomacy offices and focal point for High Learning Institutions in the Kingdom of the Netherlands.



According to Embassy of Ethiopia in Brussels, Ambassador Hirut discussed with Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO), Center for the Promotion of Imports from Developing Countries (CBI) and Netherlands-African Business Council (NABC).

The discussion focused on how to further strengthen the investment and trade links in the existing and additional business sectors that include agriculture, floriculture, poultry, dairy, renewable energy, health sector, and coffee, among others.

Ambassador Hirut’s engagement with officials of RVO and CBI – important government institutions in investment, trade, and tourism promotion – was focused, among others, on appreciating the existing business ties, need for making use of the existing opportunities on both sides, increasing the investment and trade volume, and solving the challenges Dutch companies might face in Ethiopia.

The Ambassador also had a constructive discussion with the Managing Director of NABC, the leading organization for trade and investment facilitation for Africa in the Netherlands.

The discussion covered possibilities of co-organizing business promotion events and sending trade missions composed of Dutch companies to Ethiopia.

On the other hand, Ambassdador Hirut had a discussion with officials of the Dutch Organization for Internationalization in Education (Nuffic), an organization that provides scholarship opportunities in higher education as well as vocational training.

The Ambassador extended her gratitude to the organization for its empirical contribution in higher education and professional training that it has been providing for Ethiopian students and trainees.

The representatives of Nuffic briefed the Ambassador about the scholarship and training programs that have been implemented in Ethiopia, the approaches as well as the focus areas. Furthermore, both sides highlighted the need for strengthening the academic cooperation.