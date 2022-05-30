PM Abiy Says Private Medical Investment Key to Achieve Nat’l Health Sector Goals

May 30/2022/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said private investments in the medical sector are essential to achieve national health sector goals.



The PM made the remark today while attending the inauguration of a kidney transplant and dialysis centre built in Addis Ababa.

The center is the result of a public private partnership between Dagmawi Menilik Comprehensive Specialised Hospital, under the auspices of the Addis Ababa Health Bureau, and YeAb Medical Center.

With a capacity of intaking 90 patients per day at full capacity, the centre complies with international standards in the provision of dialysis service, particularly to sections of society with low to no income.

Prime Minister Abiy commended the endeavours and highlighted that the centre is a demonstration of what individuals and groups of people can achieve when responding to their professions and inner calling.