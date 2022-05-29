PM Abiy Congratulates Graduating Officers of Ethiopian Military Academy

Addis Ababa May 29/2022/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has congratulated the military officers of Ethiopian Military Academy graduated today.



The Prime Minister urged the officers, who have successfully completed the training today, to develop heroism, patriotism and never ending knowledge in their journey.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who is also Commander-in-Chief of the Ethiopian Defence Forces, Field Marshal, Bihhanu Jula, Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian Defence Forces and high ranking government officials attended the event.

It was learned that Ethiopian Military Academy graduated officers for the 69th times today.