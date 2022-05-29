Ambassador Hirut Confers with officials of Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Addis Ababa May 29/2022/ENA/ Ethiopia’s Ambassador to the Benelux countries and the EU institutions, Hirut Zemene met with officials of the Netherlands Foreign Ministry in a bid to strengthen the long standing bilateral ties between the two countries.



Among others, she met with Kitty Van der Heijden, Director General for International Cooperation , Martine van Hoogstrate, Acting Director of Africa Department (DAF), Jules Gerzon, Director of International Business Department and Mr. Gerard Steeghs, Director of Multilateral Organisations and Human Rights Department.

During the meetings, Ambassador Hirut gave a round of briefings on the current situation in Ethiopia including steps taken by the Government to have an inclusive national dialogue, ascertain humanitarian access and accountability measures taken to bring perpetrators of human rights violations to justice, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She also expressed her commitment to strengthening the cooperation between Ethiopia and the Netherlands and extended gratitude for the meaningful development cooperation in various fields through the Netherlands Multi annual cooperation program.

During the exchange of views, the issue of strengthening the multifaceted development cooperation between Ethiopia and the Netherlands were discussed, including the commendable achievements on health sector initiatives, the flying swan cold chain project, as well as the support to small holder farmers.

Officials from the ministry also stressed the importance that the Dutch government attaches to the stability of Ethiopia, noting it will be important to address the national efforts such as the political dialogue , humanitarian needs as well as attracting private sector investment.

Ambassador Hirut commences her official duty as non resident Ambassador of Ethiopia to the Netherlands upon officially handing over her letter of credence to His Majesty Willlem Alexander on the 25th of May 2022.