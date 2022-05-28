Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Pays Visit to Kenya

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed paid a two-day working visit to Kenya from 27 to 28 May 2022.



Upon his arrival, high-level officials at Kenya’s Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ethiopia in Kenya, Meles Alem, and Ethiopian diplomats warmly welcomed the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Uhuru Kenyatta had held discussions with President H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta about bilateral relations and cooperation at multilateral levels.

The two leaders also attended the Museum Airshow Festival organized by the Kenya Defense Forces and Aero Club of Kenya.