Deputy Foreign Minister of South Sudan Appreciates Peace Initiatives of PM Abiy

May 28/2022/ENA/ Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of South Sudan, Deng Dau commended the encouraging peace initiatives of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed taken to end the conflict in Ethiopia.



The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of South Sudan made the remark during his discussion with Ethiopia’s Ambassador in South Sudan, Nebil Mahdi on bilateral issues.

On the occasion, Dau has commended the encouraging peace initiatives taken by the government of Ethiopia to end the conflict in the country.

Reiterating his belief that African problems can be addressed by Africans themselves, he affirmed South Sudan’s support to Ethiopia‘s peace initiatives.

Ambassador Nebil for his part appreciated the measures taken so far to implement the revitalized peace agreement of South Sudan, in particular the forging of military forces.

He also spoke about the confidence building steps taken by the government of Ethiopia to end the conflict and ensure enduring peace in the country.

Regrettably, the TPLF is beating war drums to plunge the country into a new wave of conflict, the ambassador said further calling on the international community to put pressure on the group.