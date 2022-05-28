Pan African Youth Summit Concludes with Success

May 28/2022/ENA/The three-day Pan African Youth Summit held in Addis Ababa under the banner: ‘Building on Pan-African Ties and Promoting Indigenous knowledge in Africa” ended on Friday.



Besides promoting Ethiopia, the summit provided opportunities for the African youth to reflect on the challenges they face and exchange experiences in solving them.

A closing ceremony was held at Friendship Park, awarding participants of the summit and co-organizers with certificates of recognition.

African Youth Development and Excellence Center, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Women and Social Affairs of Ethiopia co-organized the closing program.

The Minister of Women and Social Affairs of Ethiopia, Ergogie Tesfaye noted that Ethiopia successfully hosted the summit, demonstrating a commitment to encouraging and supporting the African Youth.

High-level government officials and distinguished guests attended the closing program, according to ministry of Foreign Affairs.