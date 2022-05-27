EIPDC, Djibouti Ports and Freezone Authority Agree to Scale Up Cooperation

Addis Ababa May 27/2022/ENA/ A delegation from the Ethiopian Industrial Parks Development Corporation (EIPDC) is paying a working visit in Djibouti with a view to further strengthening the Ethio-Djibouti trade and investment cooperation.



During the visit, the delegation was warmly welcomed by the Chairman of Djibouti Ports and Freezone (DPFZA), Abubaker Omar Hadi, and held discussions on various issues ranging from service to infrastructure and synchronization of digital systems.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the delegation has paid visits to Djibouti International Free Trade Zone, Dorale Multipurpose Port, PDSA, DDIP and SDTV.

The delegation has also made extensive discussions with CEO of Djibouti Port Community System (DPCS) underscoring the urgent need for integrating the system with EIPDC.

During the occasion, the Ethiopian Industrial Parks Development Corporation, Djibouti Ports and Freezone Authority have agree to scale up cooperation, Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

It is to be known that nearly 125 foreign and local investors operating inside the thirteen Industrial Parks in Ethiopia use Djibouti’s Port and Freezone to import their raw materials and capital goods as well as export their products to the global market.