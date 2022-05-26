PM in Equatorial Guinea to Attend AU Extraordinary Summit

May 26/2022/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has arrived in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, today to participate in African Union Extraordinary Summit to be held from May 27-28.



A delegation led by the PM concluded a two-day official visit to Nigeria before departing to Equatorial Guinea on Thursday.

Upon arrival, Abiy was welcomed by senior government officials of Equatorial Guinea.

The Extraordinary AU Humanitarian Summit and Pledging Conference will deliberate efforts by African leaders to address the current humanitarian challenges that Africa is facing; and it is expected to discuss terrorism and unconstitutional change of government in the continent.