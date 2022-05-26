Ethiopia’s Scholarships to South Sudanese Students to Fix Market Problem

Addis Ababa May 26/2022/ENA/ The Ethiopian Ambassador to South Sudan, Nebil Mahdi Abdullahi said that the scholarship offered to local youths by his government will play a key role in fixing the South Sudanese labour market.



“Ethiopia is very committed to helping South Sudanese students to have build capacity, and then finally they will return to South Sudan and contribute for the development, peace and security in South Sudan,” Ambassador Nebil spoke after awarding 90 full scholarships offered by the Ethiopian government, to South Sudan.

The beneficiaries will be taking various undergraduate courses and they will be placed in 13 different Ethiopia Universities, it was indicated.

The diplomat added that there are plans to increase the field of beneficiaries soon.

“We are planning to increase the number of scholarships from undergraduate to postgraduate and even vocational training. If the new generation is not educated, then we can’t expect sustainable development.”

“This scholarship is given based on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of 2014 and the ratio of these taking Social Sciences and Natural Science is as par the agreement of the two ministers. The ratio of this gender issue is still, we are still trying to balance gender equity,” he elaborated.

He stressed that the Ethiopian government was committed to bolstering bilateral relations with South Sudan.

“This scholarship is fully funded. Soon, the Ethiopian Minister of Education will come to Juba and we are expecting that this amended memorandum of understanding will be signed in Juba. This shows the level of our strong bilateral relations between our two sisterly nations,” he added.

In February, the Ethiopian government awarded scholarships to 29 South Sudanese students to pursue medicine at Ethiopian Universities.