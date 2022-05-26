CCECC Ethiopia Pledges to Enhance Social Responsibility Endeavors in Ethiopia

May 26/2022/ENA/ China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) Ethiopia has pledged to enhance its social responsibility endeavors in Ethiopia.



CCECC General Manager in Ethiopia, Guo Chongfeng made the remark at a ceremony held on Wednesday to inaugurate a 423 meters long and 6 meters wide road built with an outlay of 11.7 million Birr in Addis Ababa around Mekanisa.

The project was financed and constructed by CCECC, as part of its corporate social responsibility endeavor.

During the occasion, Guo Chongfeng said the company seeks to improve the lives of Ethiopian communities as part of its engagements in the country.

“Ethiopia is where we develop, Ethiopian prosperity is what we wish for, and Ethiopian people are who we care about. While improving the infrastructure condition in Africa, CCECC always fulfills the social responsibilities to Ethiopia,” he said.

Head of Housing Development and Administration with the rank of Deputy Mayor of Addis Ababa, Yasmin Wohabrebb has commended Chinas companies in Ethiopia for their engagement in social responsibility activities.

The government encourages private sector engagement by other international companies to engage in similar activities as it will propel the socio-economic development aspirations of the country, she added.

Yang Yihang, Minister Counselor for Economic and Commercial Affairs of the Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia, on his part encouraged Chinese companies operating in Ethiopia to further strengthen their corporate social responsibility and contribute to the betterment of people’s livelihood in Ethiopia.

It is indicated during the occasion that the newly inaugurated Mekanisa Abo Link Road would serve about 30,000 residents in the area.

Government officials and Chinese ambassador to Ethiopia, Zhao Zhiyuan have attended the inaugural ceremony.

CCECC entered the Ethiopian market in 2012 and now is participating in various mega projects including industrial parks in the country.