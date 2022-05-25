World Cup Trophy Presented to President Sahle-Work Zewde

Addis Ababa May 25/2022/ENA /The World Cup Trophy was presented to President Sahle-Work Zewde at the Palace soon after its arrival.



FIFA World Cup Trophy has arrived in Addis Ababa on Tuesday ahead of the 2022 World Cup to be held in Qatar in 2022.

Ethiopia has been the first destination of nine African countries which are included in the tour. In total 51 countries will be visited.

“Football can be a very strong tool in bringing people together, to work for the same goal, to abide by the rules of the game and show respect to one another, to learn to share space. It has a strong unifying power.” the President said during the occasion.

She added “Since the trophy can only be touched by few people, among them Heads of States, I feel privileged to be given the opportunity on behalf of all Ethiopians before it is displayed at our iconic Meskel Square. I have a special thought for those who will not be able to see it.”

The trophy weighs 6.1kg is made of 18 carats gold.