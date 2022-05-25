President Buhari Accords Warm Welcome to Prime Minister Abiy

Addis Ababa May 25/2022/ENA/ President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria has warmly welcomed Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Abija today.



Following a colorful official welcoming reception at Aso Rock Presidential Palace by President Buhari, Prime Minister Abiy and his delegation held a bilateral meeting with the Nigerian delegation.

“Thank you to my brother Muhammadu Buhari for the warm reception,” the premier said on his Facebook.

“As two large African nations, our strengthened cooperation is vital for bilateral relations and continental solidarity.”

The prime minister arrived in Abuja leading a high level Ethiopian delegation for a two-day official visit to Nigeria.