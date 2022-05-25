Despite challenges, AU Manages to Integrate Africa: AU Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat

May 25/2022/ENA/ Despite several challenges over the last decade, AU has managed to take a series of actions to integrate Africa, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat said in his Africa day message.



The chairperson said the African Union has reacted rationally through a series of actions stated in decisions, conventions and strategies, determining the mechanisms of action to attain the desired objectives.

According to his message, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which entered into force in 2021, and makes Africa the largest common market in the world, is among the achievements of the last ten years.

AFCFTA is accelerating continental integration, he said, adding it reinforces the measures taken in terms of free movement of persons and goods.

Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the strong mobilization of African leaders and the effective coordination provided by the African Union in the continental response are testimony to the ability of Africa to face the challenges in a united and resolute manner, he said.

In response to the food and nutrition crisis, which has obvious consequences for the health of people, the chairperson noted that the African Union has taken a number of initiatives, citing the most important achievement —i.e. the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP).

The AU Commission has also worked to address, as far as its resources allowed, concerns about health, education, infrastructure, energy, science and research, among others, whose promotion and realization are necessary conditions for the development of Africa, he said.

Africa Day (formerly African Freedom Day and African Liberation Day) is the annual commemoration of the foundation of the Organization of African Unity on 25 May 1963.

It is celebrated in various countries on the African continent, as well as around the world.