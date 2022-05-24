Ties Between Belgium and Ethiopia Deep and Old, Says Belgian Ambassador

May 24/2022/ENA/ Belgium’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, François Dumont, told ENA that the age-old and very deep relationship between his country and Ethiopia would be further strengthened.



The ambassador noted that the ties between the countries dates back to 1906 when a trade agreement was concluded between the two countries, and diplomatic relations began in 1919.

According to him, Belgium has helped in facilitating Ethiopia’s membership to the League of Nations and in strengthening the Imperial Guard in the 1930s.

With regard to restitution of heritages, Belgium has returned a stolen cross from the Rock-hewn churches of Lalibella.

As countries hosting the African Union and the European Union with large number of delegations, they have been strengthening the links between the unions, Dumont pointed out.

Speaking about the trade ties between the two countries, the ambassador said that Belgium exports chemical products, vaccines, medicines, aircraft and car parts as well as malt, and Ethiopia exports flowers and coffee to Belgium which is the third European consumer of Ethiopian coffee.

The ambassador stated that his country offers many scholarships annually to Ethiopian students at Masters and PhD levels.