Feasibility Study, Design of 23 Irrigation Projects Worth 500mln Birr Underway

May 24/2022/ENA/ The government of Ethiopia has allotted 500 million birr for the feasibility study and design of 23 irrigation projects, according to the Ministry of Irrigation and Lowlands.



This year’s remarkable achievement of lowland wheat production through irrigation is part of the various efforts that the government has been undertaking to ensure food security.

Some 25 million quintals of wheat is expected to be harvested while expansion of the wheat irrigation and dams are underway, it was learned.

Research and Design Director at Ministry of Irrigation and Lowlands, Engineer Engidasew Zerihun told ENA government is exerting efforts towards realizing its goal in terms of irrigation.

Besides trying to finalize the already started projects, the government is undertaking feasibility study and designs of new irrigation projects, he added.

Engidasew stated that 500 million birr has been allotted to undertaking the feasibility study and design of 23 irrigation projects during the current Ethiopian fiscal year.

According to him, the projects include grand and medium dams as well as river diversion in all regions of the country.

Works are underway to complete the projects in due time despite the stability challenges in some part of the country, he indicated.