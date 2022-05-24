OHCHR Committed to Promoting, Protecting Human Rights in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa May 24/2022/ENA/ The office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) reiterated its commitments to supporting the government of Ethiopia in promoting and protecting human rights and ensuring accountability.



The office together with partners, especially with the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has committed to supporting the government of Ethiopia and Inter-Ministerial Task Force to oversee and facilitate the implementation of the recommendations on the joint report of EHRC/OHCHR investigation.

This involves the provision of technical support to the police and prosecutors involved to ensure that the investigations are conducted in line with international human rights standards.

It is to be recalled that the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) and Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) had conducted an independent joint investigation on the alleged violation of human rights in the northern part of Ethiopia.

Despite some reservations, the government of Ethiopia has agreed to implement the recommendations of the joint UN-EHRC investigation on the alleged violations of human rights.

Talked to ENA, Deputy Regional Representative of the OHCHR for Eastern Africa, Charles Ndiema Kwemoi said what we do is to support the government of Ethiopia in promoting and protecting human rights in the country as well as ensuring accountability measures.

“We are following up on the outcome and recommendations of the joint investigation through the support of the Inter-Ministerial Task Force,” he stated.

It is to be recalled that the government established the Inter-ministerial Task force following the joint UN-EHRC investigation Report.

The Task force officially commenced its work on 29 November 2021 by adopting a comprehensive strategy and action plan for the implementation of the recommendations contained in the joint report.

The strategy and action plan cover all serious violations that have been committed in the context of the conflict, including those that have occurred in Afar and Amhara regional states after the unilateral ceasefire declared by the FDRE Government in June 2021.

To carry out its work, the task force has established four committees that focus on investigation and prosecution, refugees and IDP affairs, sexual and gender-based violence, and resource mobilization.

He said “So far the government has established the Inter-Ministerial Task Force which we welcome and we have seen is a positive step forward. We hope that this task force will continue to move forward so that accountability measures are implemented.”

It is to be recalled that the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) adopted a resolution to establish an international commission on Ethiopia claiming to investigate human rights abuse in Ethiopia, in defiance of the joint UN-EHRC Investigation Report, which Ethiopia rejected it dubbing it politically motivated.