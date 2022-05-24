ADB Working to Scale up Resources for Agriculture, Water Sector Development in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa May 24/2022/ENA/ The African Development Bank is working on how to scale up the resources available to Ethiopia especially to the Agriculture and Water sector development, According to Vice president for Agriculture, Human and Social Development of ADB, Beth Dunford.



The Ethiopian delegation led by State Minister of Finance Semereta Sewasew met and discussed with Beth Dunford Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development of the Bank in Accra, Ghana.

In her Discussion, the State Minister explained that Agricultural Development has enjoyed considerable attention by the Government of Ethiopia and considered as absolute priority.

This has been evidenced by the fact that the Government has been allocating consistently more than 10 percent of its national budget for the sector, surpassing our CAADP commitment of public expenditures to agriculture, she added.

Ethiopia has made extensive investments in agriculture extension, rural infrastructure development, agricultural input delivery, natural resource management and safety net programs.

However, the expected level was not achieved because the sector has been exposed to multiple shocks and risks, the state minister said.

Ethiopia has utilized the resources allocated to the Agriculture sector and ongoing projects are implemented well, according to Ministry of Finance.

The Vice President on her part explained that the Bank is working on how to scale up the resources available to Ethiopia especially to the Agriculture and Water sector development to address the challenges affecting the Horn of Africa Region because of the climate change.

The team exchanged ideas on how the ongoing Productivity Enhancement project and the newly upcoming food security, Borena Water Supply project and dry land wheat development program is expedited.

The ADB Group stared operation in Ethiopia in 1975 and since the Bank financed close to 100 operations in the past thirty years. The amount of funds committed so far for these operations amounts to 2.5 billion USD.

Currently the Bank is supporting about 23 ongoing Projects valued at 1.61 billion USD mainly in Transport, Energy, water, Agriculture and private sector development.