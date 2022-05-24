Indian Investment Delegation Conducting Visit to Various Industrial Parks in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa May 24/2022/ENA/ Indian investment and business delegation is conducting a visit to various industrial parks in Ethiopia in pursuit of exploring collaborations and partnerships.



The delegation is composed of investment and business community from different parts of India that has shown interest in potential investments in pharmaceuticals, agro-processing and textile.

According to Foreign Affairs Ministry, the delegation will continue its visits to different business and investment sectors as well as engagements with different government authorities.

Some 650 Indian companies have already been registered with the Ethiopian Investment Commission and about 400 of those companies are active on the ground, it was learnt.

The cumulative investment of Indian companies in Ethiopia is about 5 billion USD.

Some 60 to 70 percent of these companies are engaged in manufacturing sectors.