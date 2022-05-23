Ethiopia Chairs Meeting of Africa’s Health Ministers in Geneva

May 23/2022/ENA Ethiopia has chaired the meeting of African Union Member State ministers of health held in the margins of the 75th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland.



According to the ministry of foreign Affairs, Health Minister Dr Lia Tadesse has moderated the session of the Health Ministers of Africa.

The meeting, organized by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), discussed the current status of the Covid-19 Pandemic and the way forward in strengthening the commendable work of the Africa Centres for Disease Control in the new public health order.

The 75th World Health Assembly kicked off yesterday in Geneva and will continue until 28 May 2022.

Due to some health system constraints and presumption that the pandemic may devastatingly affect livelihood in the second populous country in Africa, Ethiopia’s combat to contain the COVID-19 pandemic has been relatively well commended from start to present, it was learned.

The assembly is attended by delegations from all WHO Member States and focuses on a specific health agenda prepared by the Executive Board.