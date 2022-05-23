Northern Corridor Complements LAPSSET, Ambassador Meles Says

May 23/2022/ENA The Northern Corridor that is adjacent to Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport (LAPSSET) complements the latter while providing Southern Ethiopia with more port options in the region, Ambassador Meles Alem said.



A delegation headed by Ethiopian Ambassador to Kenya, Meles Alem and representatives of the governments of Kenya and South Sudan paid a scoping mission to the Northern Corridor Transit and Transport Coordination Authority (NCTTCA) and other infrastructures from May 17-21, 2022.

In the same token, the team visited the Kenya Port Authority (KPA) and other Port Charter Stakeholders at the Port of Mombasa.

Ambassador Meles noted that KPA needs to promote the Port of Mombasa in Ethiopian market as it is a landlocked yet most populous country in the region.

Ethiopia and Kenya have jointly inaugurated the Moyale One-Stop-Border-Post, the Moyale-Hawassa Highway, the first three berths of Lamu port, that are part and parcel of LAPSSET, he said, adding that KPA needs to further expedite the untapped Ethiopian market.

KPA should venture into Ethiopia following in the footsteps of Safaricom PLC, KCB and Equity Banks, and KenGen, the ambassador stated, and underscored a country as big as Ethiopia will use both Lamu and Mombasa Ports to serve its people in the South.

Representative of the Managing Director of KPA, Sudi Mwasinago who is General Manager of Cargo Operations, on his part noted that the Port of Mombasa is not only important to Kenya but also to the region.

A presentation on Port facilities, the KPA Master Plan, Port Expansion Programs and the Mombasa Specialized Economic Zone (SEZ) and beyond was presented to the visitors.

The Ports of Mombasa and Lamu are not competitive rather complement each other, Mwasinago said, and reiterated the need for leveraging the Ethiopian market.