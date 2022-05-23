Ethiopian Company Eyes to be Hub for East Africa in Top quality Cutback Bitumen

May 23/2022/ENA Kalub General Trading has expressed aspiration to be hub for East Africa in top quality Cutback Bitumen, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Cutback bitumen is a petroleum product produced by diluting bitumen in petroleum hydrocarbon (Kerosene).

The aim is to decrease the viscosity and to increase the penetration of bitumen on asphalt surface.

During the visit to the newly opened Cutback Bitumen Storage and Processing plant in Djibouti, CEO of Kalub General Trading, Seid Daud, disclosed to the team led by Dr. Mohamed Hassen Deputy Head of Mission of Ethiopian Embassy in Djibouti, about the company’s aspirations to be the number one supplier of all type of cutback bitumen grades in East Africa.

The material will be transported via pipe lines directly from the vessel to the plant for storage and processing using state of the art digitally automated machines, according to Enginneer Mudhir Khalif, General Manager of the company.

This would massively reduce un wanted quality compromises and decrease the cost thereby making it affordable for buyers.

Aimed at reducing the cost of importing barrels from abroad, the company will also open a plant in Dire Dawa soon, Seid Daud noted.

Deputy Head of Mission of Ethiopian Embassy in Djibouti, Dr. Mohamed Hassen on his part, commending the owners of the company in their efforts to address bitumen supply shortages while boosting quality and reducing cost as well as creating employment opportunity in Djibouti, reiterated the Embassy’s continued commitment to support the company in its existing and future business as well as investment endeavors.

Member of Parliament and a media personality Mohamed bin Mohamed Al Arossi and scores of high level officials were in attendance.