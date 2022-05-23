Over 10,000 Tons of Food, Critical Supplies Arrive in Tigray Last Week: WFP

May 23/2022/ENA Over 10,000 Tons of food and other critical supplies have arrived into the Tigray region on two convoys last week including largest so far 163 trucks, according to the World Food Program (WFP).



WPF twitted that it will continue to scale up deliveries with partners.

Over 100 trucks that had been in Tigray returned since July 2021, WFP stated.

It is to be recalled that the government called on the international community to pressurize the TPLF to return the 1,025 heavy trucks that entered Tigray with humanitarian aid.