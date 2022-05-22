Somalia’s New President to Take Office Formally on Monday

May 22/2022/ENA/ Somalia’s new President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is set to take over office officially on Monday after a full transfer of power by outgoing President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo.



Ahead of the handover, Farmaajo took Mohamud on a tour of the presidential palace on Saturday, walking him through various departments of the presidency, CGTN reported today.

Somali legislators have elected former leader Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as the country’s next president, following an election held on May 15.

At the end of the process, the newly-elected President pledged to work towards peace.

“Let us think about tomorrow, not yesterday and what happened. I will work on a brilliant tomorrow and a beautiful future for the sake of my people to live with dignity in the world. I will implement my motto: Somalia at peace with itself and with the world,” Mohamud said in his victory speech.

On his part, Farmaajo conceded defeat and wished the new leader well in his tenure.

“I want to welcome and congratulate the new President my brother Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, we pray for the almighty to help him in this difficult task, it is not an easy task and we are very ready to closely cooperate and work with him,” he said.