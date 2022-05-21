Traitors, Enemies Must Know that Army which Ensures Existence of Ethiopia Is Built: PM Abiy

May 21/2022 /ENA/ Ethiopia’s enemies and traitors have to know that an army that ascertains the survival and sovereignty of the country has been built, Prime Minister and Commander–in-Chief of the Armed Forces said.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed made the remark at the graduation ceremony of military officers and other security leaders from the Defense War College today.

The college graduated military and security officers of Ethiopian and neighboring countries trained.

Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Abiy Ahmed, presented badges and certificates to the graduates.

In his speech the premier said Ethiopia has over 100 years experienced and leading defense institution in Africa and it has been modernizing itself.

“The first mission of the national defense is to keep Ethiopia going,” he noted, adding that the institution has made great sacrifices to tackle the challenges it had been facing over the past two and half years.

But it has taken the challenges as opportunities to move forward and at a higher level, he said.

The security and strategy education being given by the Defense War College has a key role in building an army that loves Ethiopia and its flag and respects its sovereignty.

The Ethiopian people have high expectations of today’s graduates as members of a national defense force free from ethnic and political partisanship.

Army Chief of Staff, Field Marshal Berhanu Jula said on his part that the threat against Ethiopia’s existence has been eliminated through the efforts of the army and other security forces.

He added that the army has been undergoing through training that enhance its capacity and readiness to maintain peace and stability in the country.

The Defense War College will be equipped to be in a position to provide the military with modern and the required level of training, Field Marshal Berhanu stated.