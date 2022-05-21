Training on Int’l Standards in Investigating Gender-Based Violence Underway

May 21, 2022 (ENA) Ministry of Women and Social Affairs, in collaboration with Inter-Ministerial Task Force, is providing training on professionals capacity building on international standards and practices on investigating Gender-Based violence in conflict situation in Ethiopia.

At the opening of the five-day program today, Women and Social Affairs State Minister Alemitu Omod said the training is aimed at building the capacity of professionals in investigating gender-based violence in Ethiopia.

The Government of Ethiopia is committed to restoring the life of women and children affected in conflict areas as well as investigating violence, based on knowledge, she added.

The state minister also appreciated UN agencies and international organizations which provided support for the training.

Justice State Minister Fekadu Tsega said on his part the training will help the professionals identify victims during investigation in conflict areas, beyond regularly investigating activities.

Recalling the commitment of the government on implementing the recommendations of the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC)/Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Joint Investigation into Alleged Violations of International Human Rights, he said it will continue its efforts to investigate gender-based violence in the country.

The UN agencies and international organizations have a mandate to play their responsibility, though the responsibilities to protect peace and security of citizens, stop gender-based violence, investigate and take measures are primarily those of the government.

Deputy Regional Representative of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) for Eastern Africa, Charles Ndiema Kwemoi said the training of trainers is the continuation in the journey the Government of Ethiopia has undertaken towards compliance with obligations and duties under international human rights and humanitarian laws.

“We believe that these efforts need to be sustained and complemented with relevant legal and policy reforms as well as the allocation of the necessary resources to implement all recommendations put forward in the joint report, in line with government commitment,” he underscored.

The deputy regional representative reaffirmed OHCHR’s institutional commitments to support all endeavors advancing sustainable reconciliation, including through support for accountability.