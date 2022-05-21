Belgium Ready to Support Nat’l Consultation Process: Ambassador Dumont

May 21/2022 /ENA/ Belgium’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Francois Dumont, said his country is ready to support the national dialogue process and stressed the need to support the consultation in Ethiopia.



In an exclusive interview with the Ethiopian News Agency, he hailed Ethiopia’s irreplaceable role as a major actor in peacekeeping and security missions in the Horn of Africa region and beyond.

The ambassador also emphasized the need to avoid hatred and find a peaceful solution to the problems encountered.

He further reiterated that every Ethiopian must do their part for the success of the national dialogue, which is an important step implemented by the government.

Ambassador Dumont expressed his hope that the country will have the stability that all Ethiopians can enjoy and eventually return to the incredible levels of growth that the country has seen in recent years.

“I hope we will have the stability that all Ethiopians can benefit from and finally return to the incredible levels of growth that the country has experienced in recent years.”