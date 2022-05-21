Amb. Mulu Confers with Czech Director of Chamber of Commerce

May 21/2022 /ENA/ Ethiopia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Germany, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovak Republic and designate to Ukraine, Mulu Solomon had a meeting with Jiri Hansl, Director of Czech Chamber of Commerce.



According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the discussion between the two sides focused on expanding the activities between Czech Chamber of Commerce and Addis Ababa Chamber of Commerce, based on the Memorandum of Understanding the two Chambers signed.

Ambassador Mulu also briefed Jiri Hansl about trade and investment opportunities in Ethiopia for foreign investors, particularly in the agriculture, energy and manufacturing sectors.

The Director of Czech Chamber of Commerce noted Ethiopia’s potential in terms of demography, mentioning the large number of young and educated workforce for attracting investors.

The two sides agreed to continue to share experience, training, facilitate support to the growth of import and export trade between the two countries, organize business to business (B2B) meetings and awareness creation programs in cooperation with concerned stakeholders.

The next awareness creation program with the business community to be organized jointly at the Czech Chamber of Commerce, in Prague as soon as possible.