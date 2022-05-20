Scholars Emphasize Need for Work Culture Focused on Productivity, Competitiveness

Addis Ababa May 20/2022 /ENA/ Developing a work culture that focuses on enhancing productivity and competitiveness is essential to cope up with the ongoing global economic crisis, scholars in the fields of economics, science and technology said.

Industrial engineering and technology expert, Professor Daniel Kitaw and Ethiopian Economy researcher Tamrat Haile noted at a forum titled “National Productivity” yesterday.

The professor explicated about the international situation that has extremely tested the economies of countries for sometime at the forum organized by the Office of the Prime Minister.

He cited the recent conflict between Russia and Ukraine as an example, adding that the war has created instability of global market and general economic activity.

To overcome the challenge, many countries are exploring various alternatives.

Professor Daniel pointed out that as Ethiopia is also a victim of the global crisis it should give special attention to pursue different alternatives and prevail by pursuing various solutions.

According to him, emphasis should be given to improving national productivity in order to withstand global pressures in a sustainable manner.

The attitude and psychological makeup of work ethic has to also be improved, especially the culture of productivity and competitiveness in institutions.

Through this, it is possible to build an economy that can withstand the fluid international situation, the professor stressed.

Ethiopian economics researcher Tamrat Haile reiterated on his part that the changing world situation over the past 100 years has forced countries to pay special attention to productivity.

The experience of countries with strong economies shows that improving productivity is not only to be left for a government, but is a responsibility of all citizens, he added.

Tamrat underscored that Ethiopians should build a collaborative work culture by taking the experiences of the advanced and developed countries.