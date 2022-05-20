Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia Discus Ways to Expand Trade & Investment Between Two Countries

May 20/2022 /ENA/ Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Lencho Bati met with Ajlan Abdulaziz, Chairman of the Board of Federation of Saudi Chambers, and discussed ways to expand trade and investment between Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia.



The discussion focused on strategies related to expanding economic and commercial activities between the two countries that include holding investment and trade forum, and facilitation of trade delegation visit to Ethiopia.

Ajlan Abdulaziz said that he recognizes the great potential Ethiopia provides to Saudi investors as well as export to Saudi market.

He also concurred with the importance of holding investment and trade forum in Riyadh at this juncture, and assured his full support to expand bilateral business cooperation.

According to Foreign Affairs Ministry, the two sides also discussed the importance of establishing Ethio-Saudi business council to deepen the trade between Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia.