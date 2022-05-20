Ethiopia, Japan Hold Economic Cooperation Policy Dialogue Meeting

May 20/2022 /ENA/ Ministry of Finance held an economic policy dialogue meeting with the Embassy of Japan and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).



In her opening remarks, State Minister of Finance Semereta Sewasew welcomed the Japanese Ambassador Ito Takako and JICA’ Chief Representative Morihara Katsuki, and their team to the meeting and extends her gratitude for the assistance provided to date.

She also stressed the importance of additional aid from Japan to overcome the destruction and humanitarian catastrophe that occurred due to drought and conflict in the country.

Ambassador Takako and Chief Representative Morihara on their part expressed their appreciation to her excellency for hosting and resumption of this important event which was held seven years back in 2015.

The Japanese team has presented a draft of Country Assistance in Ethiopia which will be a guiding document for the next five years.

They tabled three priority areas: Enhancement of Inclusive Development and Human Security; Development of Resilient Economic Structure and Construction of Green and Sustainable Economic and Social System. They also presented future interventions in the form of grants and technical assistance.

Semereta appreciated the presentation and confirmed that the priority areas are in line with the 10 years perspective plan.

She also thanked the Ambassador and her team for their presence and expressed her hope this platform will be further strengthened.

Ambassador Takako on her part said restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic are relaxed and trainings are resumed, and volunteer dispatch shall be started soon.

Both sides agreed to exert all effort to boost and elevate the partnership between the two countries and people, according to Ministry of Finance.