Qatar Reaffirms Determination to Scale up Bilateral Relations with Ethiopia

Addis Ababa May 20/2022 /ENA/ The government of Qatar reaffirmed Qatar’s determination to scale up bilateral relations with Ethiopia, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Ambassador of Ethiopia to the State of Qatar, Feysel Aliye, has presented his letters of credentials to Sheikh Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Amir of the State of Qatar.

During the occasion, Ambassador Feysel conveyed the goodwill wishes of President Sahle-Work Zewde to the Deputy Amir of the State of Qatar.

He further expressed the government and people of Ethiopia’s gratitude for the multifaceted development support Qatar has been extending to Ethiopia.

Ambassador Feysel also reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening people-to-people relationship between the two countries during his stay in Qatar.

Expressing Ethiopia’s keen interest in cementing ties with Qatar, Ambassador Feysel stressed the government’s commitment to implement signed agreements and initiate new ones.

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Thani, on his part, reaffirmed Qatar’s determination to scale up bilateral relations with Ethiopia and pledged to extend all necessary support to the Ethiopian Ambassador.

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Thani finally extended his warm wishes to the well-being of President Sahle-Work Zewde and Peace and prosperity to the people of Ethiopia.