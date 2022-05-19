AUABC Transited into African Union Advisory Board Against Corruption

May 19/2022/ENA/ The African Union Advisory Board on Corruption (AUABC) has assumed the use of its new name called African Union Advisory Board Against Corruption.



According to AU press release today, the new name was adopted by the Assembly of Heads of State and Government at the African Union Summit in February 2022.

The announcement of the assumption of the new name was made at the ongoing African Union Advisory Board on Corruption 40th Ordinary Session convened on the16th to 20th May 2022 to deliberate on steering the strategic direction of the board to enhance the fight against corruption on the continent.

Strengthening mutually beneficial and win-win strategic partnerships; furthering the engagement with the Regional Economic Communities; reviewing the status of the fight against corruption on the continent through review reports of member states; deliberations on the amendments to the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption; and consideration of the roadmap of sensitization and review missions of State Parties planned for year 2022 are the focuses of the Board meeting.

AUABC Executive Secretary Charity Nchimunya highlighted the importance of the session which is one of the internal working methods for the board to take stock of the implementation of various decisions taken in previous sessions as well as agree on new decisions on various agenda items.

She observed that “the implementation of various decisions by Secretariat is what drives forth achievement of the mandate of the Board.”

“We are optimistic that the deliberations of this session will go a long way in impacting positively, the promotion of transparency and integrity on the continent,” she pointed out.

The African Union Advisory Board on Corruption has been playing a key role in promoting and encouraging the adoption of measures and actions by State Parties to the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption to prevent, detect, punish and eradicate corruption and related offences in Africa.

As of May 2022, some 47 countries have ratified the Convention and are State Parties to it.