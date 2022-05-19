President Sahle-Work Lauds Departing Head of IOM Office in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa May 19/2022/ENA/ President Sahle-Work Zewde has praised the departing Head of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Office in Ethiopia and representative to the African Union, Maureen Achieng, for her dedication and honesty while fulfilling her mandate.



President Sahle-Work on Wednesday received in her office and held talks with the departing Head of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Office in Ethiopia and representative to the African Union, Maureen Achieng, after more than six years in the country.

The President expressed her sincere gratitude to Achieng for her achievements, hard-work, dedication and honesty while fulfilling her mandate, according to Office of the President.

She added that more should be done now, more than ever, to enhance the role and influence of African member countries of the United-Nations.