DPM & FM Demeke Holds Talks with EU Special Representative for Human Rights

Addis Ababa May 19/2022/ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen had a meeting on Wednesday with Eamon Gilmore, EU Special Representative for Human Rights.



The discussion between the two sides covered accountability measures for human rights abuses, accessibility to humanitarian supply, and steps taken to ensure enduring peace in Ethiopia, according to ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In this regard, the Deputy Prime Minister mentioned the encouraging peace-building measures of the government, including the declaration of the unilateral humanitarian ceasefire, the indefinite humanitarian truce, the release of political figures from prison, and the establishment of the national dialogue Commission.

Unfortunately, he said the laudable peace initiatives of the federal government of Ethiopia could not be met with equal commitment and determination from the TPLF side.

He said the international community should put maximum pressure on the group before its warmongering and belligerent attitude destroys lives and property.

The government has also been actively engaging in facilitating unfettered access to humanitarian partners to Tigray, he said, further calling on the international community to extend support for conflict-affected people in Amhara and Afar.

The EU Special Representative for Human Right Eamon Gilmore for his part appreciated the revitalized relationships between the Union and Ethiopia.

Following the declaration of the humanitarian truce, accessibility to humanitarian operators has significantly improved, he said, stressing that all stakeholders should play their role to ensure adequate humanitarian supply to the needy.

Accountability measures for human rights abuses in the conflict and prosecution of perpetrators should be expedited, he added.