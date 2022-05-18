Somali Professor Has High Hopes that New President Will Enhance Relations with Ethiopia

Addis Ababa May 18/2022/ENA/ The newly elected president of Somali is expected to further enhance the long standing relationship and cooperation between Somalia and Ethiopia for the benefit of the people in the two countries and the peace building efforts in the region, Somalia’s Institute for Federalism and Security Analysis (IFSA) Chairperson Professor Sonkor Geyre said.



Somalia’s parliament elected Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as president on Monday.

After his election, the president vowed to “work on a stable politics that leads Somalia to agreement and the world to agreement.”

Professor Sonkor Geyre of Institute for Federalism and Security Analysis told ENA from Mogadishu today that Ethiopia is a very important country to Somalia in terms of several aspects, including security, trade and development.

The relationship of the two countries is long standing and smooth that has still been moving ahead to a better level with common vision, he said, adding that the newly elected president of Somalia has the skill and experience to further continue this relationship.

The chairperson also expressed hope that the new president and his government will strive to bring a lasting peace and stability in Somalia by conducting political reconciliation.

The peaceful conduct of election in Somalia is a great achievement not only for the Somalis alone but also to further ensuring peace and stability in the region.

According to the professor, President Mohamud has been campaigning on the platform of promoting peace and stability not only in Somalia but in the Horn of Africa and beyond.

Underlining the fact that countries in the Horn of Africa have no other better alternative than integration and cooperation as the region is rich with abundant resources vital for development to improve the lives of the people in the region.

“This region needs to move forward. The region has enough resources, huge market, and purchasing power, very rich human resources. What we need is a visionary leadership that unifies the common agenda of development.”

Professor Geyre stressed the need for the Horn of Africa countries to look for a policy where comparative advantages exist rather than focusing on competitive advantages.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopia has been one of the African countries that have been providing support for peace building efforts in Somalia.