PM Stresses Need for Nurturing Culture of Productivity to Realize Self-Sufficiency

May 18/2022/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has stressed the need for nurturing a culture of productivity to sustain the journey to self-sufficiency in food and basic commodities.



“There are many opportunities to increase productivity in our country. We are endowed with immense natural resources, favorable climate, fertile land, vast water resources and human capital,” he wrote on his FaceBook.

The premier noted that Ethiopians need to increase productivity by combining the underused resources.

“Sustaining the journey to self-sufficiency in food and basic commodities, we have embarked upon needs to be complemented by nurturing a culture of productivity.”