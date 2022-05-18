France to Restitute Stolen Ethiopian Cultural Objects Next Month

Addis Ababa May 18/2022/ENA/ French authorities are finalizing preparations to restitute cultural objects that have been illegally exported from Ethiopia by June 2022, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The objects illegally exported from Ethiopia and seized at Paris Roissy Airport in March 2019 would be returned to Ethiopia by June 2022.

Among the cultural goods include a cross dating back to 15th century and neck rests from end of 19th and beginning 20th century, it was learned.

Ethiopia’s Embassy in France had reportedly held fruitful discussions with the French authorities on the restitution of the goods, appreciated their move to restitute the cultural objects.

The restitution is a demonstration of the strong cultural cooperation between Ethiopia and France, the ministry stated, adding that the countries would celebrate their 125th years of diplomatic relations this year.

The restitution also highlights the French Government’s strong commitment to restitute illegally exported African cultural objects, following the declaration of President Emmanuel Macron in November 2017, pledging the restitution of African cultural goods to African countries.