Kuwaiti Investors Urged to Utilize Investment Opportunities in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa May 18/2022 /ENA/ A delegation led by the State Minister for the Ministry of Labor and Skill, Nigusu Tilahun, had a meeting with the leadership of Kuwait’s Chamber of Commerce, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ethiopian delegation presented a thorough briefing on investment opportunities in Ethiopia in agriculture, trade, education, IT, and other sectors.

Representatives of the Chamber of Commerce of Kuwait pledged to brief the investment opportunities in Ethiopia to its 45,000 members comprising trading companies and business organizations.

Noting the limited job sectors that many Ethiopians are engaging in Kuwait, they called on Ethiopians to fill the demand for skilled workforce in Kuwait.

They also called for expedited implementation of the agreement signed between the Chamber of Commerce of Ethiopia and Kuwait, further stressing the importance of expanding engagements between the two countries.

Delegation calls on investors in Kuwait to utilize investment opportunities in Ethiopia.