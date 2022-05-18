Newly Elected Somalia President Pledges to Work with Ethiopia to Enhance Bilateral Ties

Addis Ababa May 18/2022 /ENA/ The Newly elected Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud pledged to work with Ethiopia to enhance the two countries bilateral relations.

It is to be recalled that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday has extended a congratulatory message to Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on his reelection as President of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud thanked Prime Minister Abiy for his good wishes.

“I certainly look forward to working with you on enhancing our bilateral and diplomatic relations” President Mohamud twitted.

Somali legislators have elected former leader Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as the country’s next president on last Sunday.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud had served as Somalia’s president between 2012 and 2017.

Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also stated that Ethiopia will continue pursuing peace and stability in the East African region by consolidating the bilateral ties and regional cooperation with Somalia.