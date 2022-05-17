Diaspora Send 3.3 Billion USD in Remittance during Past Nine Months: Deputy PM & FM

Addis Ababa May 17/2022/ENA/ The Ethiopian Diaspora have legally transferred 3.3 billion USD remittance during the past nine months, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs disclosed today.



Demeke also told the members of the House of People’s Representatives that forums have been conducted in a bid to sustainably make use of the capacity of the Ethiopian diaspora in the ongoing public diplomacy.

In terms of increasing trade, tourism and investment activities of the diaspora, he stated that activities have been carried out which resulted in the engagement of the diaspora members in investment with 97 billion birr registered capital.

As a result of the supervision and support made to increase foreign exchange flow into the country, 3.3 billion USD remittance has been generated in the past nine months.

In addition, the diaspora have purchased and donated 122 million Birr worth bond for the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

The minister further revealed that the diaspora donated 109 million Birr to the Defense Force. Some 32 million Birr has also been donated to charitable activities.

Demeke thanked Ethiopians, foreigners of Ethiopian origin and Eritreans for providing the diaspora with comprehensive information on the current situation in the country.

On the other hand, reform works have been made in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he said, adding that strengthening missions and opening new embassies as well as various diplomatic procedures are being implemented.

Demeke finally stated that the ministry would work hard to obtain addresses of citizens in different countries and ensure their well being.