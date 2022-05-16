Some 85 Trucks Arrived into Tigray on Sunday: WFP

World Food Program disclosed that some 85 trucks arrived into Mekelle, the regional capital of Tigray, on Sunday.

WPF-Ethiopia said that trucks keep rolling and delivering to vulnerable communities in Afar and Tigray regions.

It also added that food is on its way to northern Afar and will reach 36,000 in the coming days.

“Another 85 trucks arrived into Mekelle yesterday, while convoy #9 – the biggest yet of 2022 (130 trucks) is on the way,” WFP twitted.

WFP said last Friday that 165 trucks arrived into Tigray delivering 3,000 tones of food and nutrition over the past week.