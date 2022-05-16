Foreign Affairs Ministry Congratulates Sheikh Mohamud on Reelection as President of Somalia

Addis Ababa May 16/2022 /ENA/ The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia warmly congratulated former President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on his reelection as President of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

Somali legislators have elected former leader Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as the country’s president on Sunday.

Mohamud, who served as Somalia’s president between 2012 and 2017, won the contest in the capital, Mogadishu.

He sworn in shortly after the votes were counted and has promised to transform Somalia into “a peaceful country that is at peace with the world”

The Ministry expressed its belief that the election demonstrates the confidence of the people of Somalia in you and is a leap forward to building a democratic process in the country.

The Ministry, on behalf of the Government and people of Ethiopia looks forward to working with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and his administration in the spirit of the longstanding and friendly relationship between Ethiopia and Somalia.

“The Ministry extends best wishes for your Excellency’s well-being and the peace and prosperity of the people of Somalia,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia said in a statement.