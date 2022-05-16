PM Abiy Congratulates Sheikh Mohamud on Reelection as President of Somalia

Addis Ababa May 16/2022 /ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has extended a congratulatory message to Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on his reelection as President of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

“I would like to congratulate former President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on being re-elected as the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia,” PM Abiy twitted.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was elected on Sunday by Somali legislators as the country’s president.

Mohamud, who served as Somalia’s president between 2012 and 2017, has promised to transform Somalia into “a peaceful country that is at peace with the world”