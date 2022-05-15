Ethiopia-China Cooperation Benefits Both Sides: Ethiopian Ambassador to China

Addis Ababa May ENA15/2022 /ENA/Ethiopia’s newly launched 10-year development plan opens the door to bilateral cooperation that will benefit China and Ethiopia, Ethiopian Ambassador to China Teshome Toga said.



“The plan aims to attract major foreign direct investment and China is one of our major targets,” the ambassador told CGTN.

He added that infrastructure remains vital for both national and African needs, including projects in energy, railway, highway, water, and telecommunications. Ethiopia expects China’s public and private companies to play an active role.

Ambassador Teshome said that in terms of commerce “we have an ongoing trade relationship with China. In order for us to increase our export to the Chinese market, we also need to work with Chinese companies so that productivity is increased in the agriculture sector, in industry, in manufacturing and so forth.”

Ttechnology transfers and human resource development have become important dimensions in China-Ethiopia cooperation, he added.

“China-Africa cooperation benefits both sides,” Ambassador Teshome said. “The benefits are shared. And I think this is something that Ethiopia would like to continue to do. And doing that would enhance our cooperation at the bilateral level, and at the same time, it will also contribute positively to China-Africa cooperation.”

Because of the ongoing pandemic and its impact on global trade, the ambassador said that he expected more Chinese investment in the health field, especially in the pharmaceuticals and medical equipment sectors in Ethiopia. He also expected more trade cooperation.

“We already have products that have entered the Chinese market. Now in those areas we would like to see an increased volume of trade, selling more products, and we would also like to diversify our exports to the Chinese market.”

Ambassador Teshome also said that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is about infrastructure as well as people to people engagements and it facilitates huge trade and investment.

“Infrastructure is our priority, as I said, at national level and regional level,” he said. “That’s why Ethiopia has joined the Belt and Road Initiative from the very beginning.”