Gov’t Repatriated More Than 22,600 Citizens from Saudi Arabia Since End of March

Addis Ababa May ENA15/2022 /ENA/ The government of Ethiopia has repatriated more than more than 22,600 citizens from Saudi Arabia since the end of last March, according to Ministry of Women and Social Affairs.

It is to be recalled that the Government has planned to repatriate over 100,000 Ethiopians who are in dire situation in Saudi Arabia.

The national committee composed of various government agencies has been facilitating the repatriation process that begun at the end of last March.

The government has been repatriating its citizens by conducting three flights per day for three days every week.

More than 22,600 Ethiopians, who were in appalling situation in the prisons and detention centers in Saudi Arabia, have so far been repatriated, Ministry of Women and Social Affairs said.

According to the Ministry, efforts will be made to permanently rehabilitate the returnees in their respective regions.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is working closely with the Government of Ethiopia, it was indicated.

IOM has appealed some 11 million USD to assist the government’s effort to receive, rehabilitate and send returnees to their respective localities in dignity.

It is estimated that about 750,000 Ethiopians currently reside in Saudi Arabia with about 450,000 likely to have travelled to the country through irregular means.