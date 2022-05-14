AAU Confers Honorary Doctorate Upon President of AfDB, General Manager of Salini

Addis Ababa University has conferred honorary doctorate upon President of the African Development Bank Group, Dr Akinwumi Adesina and General Manager of the Italian frim Webuild, formerly known as Salini Impregilo, Pietro Salini.



Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed awarded the honorary doctorate to Akinwumi Adesina and Pietro Salini at a program held at the Friendship Square here in the capital.

President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Akinwumi Adesina has played a significant role in the development activities in Ethiopia as well as in Africa.

The 8th President serving the African Development Bank (ADB), Adesina is known for its work on poverty reduction, expansion of education, job creation and more on the continent.

As a result, Addis Ababa University has awarded an honorary doctorate to his great achievement.

General Manager of Salini Impregilo, Pietro Salini is responsible for the civil work of the mega-dam project —i.e. the Grand Renaissance Dam (GERD)of Ethiopia.