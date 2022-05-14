PM Congratulates Newly Elected UAE President

May 14/2022 /ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed congratulated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for being elected as United Arab Emirates (UAE) President.



The premier twitted in Arabic today, “I congratulate my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, on his election as President of the State, with my sincere wishes for progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Highness.”

According to Emirates News Agency, the Federal Supreme Council unanimously elected Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the United Arab Emirates today.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs of UAE said Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was elected to succeed the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Federal Supreme Council of the UAE expressed its full confidence that the people of the UAE will remain, as Sheikh Zayed and the founders believed, “a faithful guardian of the Union and its gains at all levels”.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on his part expressed his appreciation for the precious trust placed in him by his brothers, their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, praying to the Almighty to guide and help him to bear the responsibility of this great trust and to fulfill its tasks of serving his country and people.